Kyndryl collaborates with AWS to set up Mainframe Modernisation CoE in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, has established its first Mainframe Modernisation Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Malaysia, working with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The CoE will combine Kyndryl’s expertise and understanding of mission-critical mainframe systems with AWS’s ability to help enterprises update, modernise and migrate their legacy mainframe applications to a cloud-native environment.

The CoE based in Malaysia will work in close collaboration with Kyndryl’s global CoE first initiated in the United States to serve businesses across Asean.

Malaysia's digital economy accounts for 23.2% of the country’s gross domestic product, driving businesses to transform to remain agile. Worldwide, 90% of organisations indicate that mainframes remain essential to their business operations.

In a statement today, the company said that the CoE will offer Kyndryl’s in-depth mission-critical IT expertise, strategic guidance and mainframe and cloud skills tailored to support enterprise customers. It brings together Kyndryl's experts in consulting and managed services with AWS’s solutions architects and technical professionals to enable customers to define the right modernisation strategy and help them gain more value from their mainframe applications.

For example, it said, a key industry that will be served through this CoE is Asean’s banking sector which heavily relies on mainframe technology. Through mainframe modernisation on AWS, Kyndryl’s banking customers can scale resources based on demand, ensuring that the banks’ systems can handle peak transaction volumes and reduce the costs associated with legacy applications.

With the CoE focused on mainframe modernisation, Kyndryl will work alongside AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, to transform businesses’ cloud strategies.

“The establishment of the Malaysia Mainframe Modernisation CoE builds on Kyndryl's existing partnership with AWS as a premier tier services partner. AWS and Kyndryl reaffirm our commitment to enable organisations to optimise workloads across cloud and mainframe environments, and deliver business value,” said AWS Malaysia country manager Pete Murray.

He added that customers across Asean are focused on optimising their investments in technology to ensure they can meet data residency requirements, achieve lower latency, and benefit from improved scale the upcoming AWS infrastructure region in Malaysia will offer.

“Kyndryl Malaysia is strongly positioned to be a central technology services provider with access to the Asean region and beyond. We are excited to support businesses on their mainframe transformation journeys with AWS – whether they aim to modernise on the mainframe, integrate with cloud, or move workloads off the mainframe to the cloud,” said Kyndryl Malaysa and Indonesia managing director Effendi Azmi Hashim.

This initiative, he added, will help advance digital transformation efforts in the financial and professional services sectors as well as other industries locally and across the region.

Businesses working with Kyndryl at this CoE can also anticipate support for their core infrastructure, either on-premises or at an off-premises Kyndryl site, as well as cost-effective, end-to-end cloud as-a-service solutions for IBM Z and IBM i environments.