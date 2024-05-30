Limited Edition Ford Ranger StormTrak launched – only 200 units available

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC), the sole distributor of Ford motor vehicles in Malaysia, today launched the limited edition of the Ford Ranger StormTrak, which can be exclusively booked online, with only 200 units available.

SDAC managing director Turse Zuhair said the vehicle will be sold starting at RM181,888 on-the-road (OTR) excluding insurance.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, it will start at RM188,288, including OTR, excluding insurance,“ he said during the launch of the Limited Edition Ford Ranger StormTrak at 1 Utama Shopping Centre here.

He added that the Limited Edition Ford Ranger StormTrak is the first of its kind in the pickup market and is sure to attract those looking for a dynamic vehicle for a dynamic lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Ford Asia Pacific Distributor Markets and Korea executive director, David Jeffrey said SDAC has opened online reservations through shop.sdacford.com.my, allowing customers to book all Ranger and Everest models.

The Ranger StormTrak is an upgraded model based on the Ranger WildTrak, designed to meet the needs of various lifestyles for those who are bold and adventurous, he added.

“We are excited about the Ford Ranger StormTrak, which has truly pioneered significant advancements in the Ford vehicle lineup, bringing more innovation and unique customer-focused design. With this model, we are expanding the Ford lineup by pushing boundaries and enhancing the capabilities of a pickup truck,“ said Jeffrey.