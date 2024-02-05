MAB Engineering Services launches Malaysia’s first aircraft maintenance digital certification

SEPANG: MAB Engineering Services Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd (MAG), has launched the country’s first aircraft maintenance digital certification.

The company, which celebrates its first anniversary today, is a pioneering leader in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the Malaysian aviation industry.

MAB Engineering Services COO Eke Nazri Rahim said the project, a part of the company’s digitalisation initiative in support of MAG’s Long Term Business Plan 2.0 (LTBP 2.0), aims to enhance efficiency and accuracy in delivering its engineering and maintenance services.

Working closely with the Airworthiness Division of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), the company is bringing changes to the current regulatory requirement to enable the implementation of the first-ever aircraft maintenance digital certification in Malaysia, he said.

“The success will be a cornerstone in moving Malaysia’s aircraft maintenance industry into paperless aircraft certification, as well as strengthening our position as the MRO provider of choice,” he said at the launch of a suite of initiatives, including the digital certification, here yesterday.

The digital certification launch was officiated by MAB Engineering Services chairman Datuk Zaiviji Ismail Abdullah and MAG Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail.

Separately, in a statement, CAAM CEO Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the initiative underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, perfectly aligning with vision for a modernised and efficient aviation sector.

“We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact of this initiative on the industry as a whole,” he said.

At the same event, MAB Engineering Services also unveiled its new uniform as it seeks to strengthen its position as a leading one-stop MRO provider in the region.

Currently, MAB Engineering Services has nine production lines in Hangar 5 and Hangar 6 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, two production lines in one hangar at Subang, and one production line in one hangar at Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Currently, the company has a total of 1,776 engineering teams across Malaysia.

MAB Engineering Services was incorporated in May 2023 following a reorganisation of Malaysia Airlines Bhd’s engineering and maintenance services arm. – Bernama