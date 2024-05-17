4 journalists killed in Gaza as death toll of media professionals targeted by Israel hits 147

ISTANBUL: The Gaza Media Office on Thursday mourned the deaths of four additional journalists who were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the enclave, bringing the toll since Oct 7 to 147.

“Four journalists were martyred, including a woman,” it said.

“Hail al-Najjar, a video editor at the Al-Aqsa Media Network, Mahmoud Jahjouh, a photojournalist at the Palestine Post website, Moath Mustafa al-Ghefari, a photojournalist at the Kanaan Land website and the Palestinian Media Foundation, and Amina Mahmoud Hameed, a program presenter and editor at several media outlets” all “fell in the genocide war on the Gaza Strip,” Anadolu Agency reported the Media Office said.

It did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Israel continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing more than 35,200 Palestinians since Oct 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.