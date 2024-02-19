MAG and Matta strengthens alliance to fuel tourism growth

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) to bolster the tourism industry’s growth, extending MAG’s role as official airline partner for two years until 2025.

MAG aims to enhance its presence at Matta Fair 2024, to be held on March 22 to 24, through its offerings. It said the partners are able to leverage each other’s capabilities and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a key tourism hub and gateway to Asia.

According to MAG CEO Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, the partnership is poised to ignite the tourism industry, propelling it towards new heights of advancement.

“Through our joint efforts to amplify Matta Fair events, we’re sculpting a new era of unparalleled engagement and connectivity within the travel and tourism industry across the nation. We look forward to offering customers visiting Matta Fair an immersive and renewed experience, facilitating all their travel needs to Asia and beyond,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matta president Nigel Wong said the collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in their ongoing commitment to advancing Malaysia’s tourism industry.

“This strengthened alliance will not only drive sustainable growth within the tourism sector but also contribute significantly to the overall economic prosperity of our nation. Together with MAG, we are poised to make Matta Fair a resounding success and set new benchmarks for excellence in the travel industry,“ he added.