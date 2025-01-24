Here are the nominees in key categories for the 97th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Hollywood on March 2.

Emilia Perez, Jacques Audiard’s audacious musical about a ruthless Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, leads the competition with 13 nominations.

Epic immigrant saga The Brutalist and show-stopping musical adaptation Wicked each picked up 10 nominations.

Best picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Best international feature film

I’m Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Perez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Best animated feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best documentary feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Films with eight or more nominations

Emilia Perez - 13

The Brutalist - 10

Wicked - 10

A Complete Unknown - 8

Conclave - 8

