IPOH: Police have launched an investigation into allegations that a primary school pupil in Bagan Serai was injured after being beaten by a teacher, with the incident having gone viral on social media.

Kerian Police Chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the case had been classified under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and that the investigation paper had been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

“On Dec 10 last year, police received a report from the pupil’s mother who claimed that her child had been injured after being beaten by a 30-year-old male teacher.

“However, the 40-year-old woman withdrew the police report the following day, saying that she did not want to prolong the matter,“ he said in a statement today.

Juna added that the woman, however, recently filed a new report requesting the police to continue their investigation and take action against the teacher.

“The public is urged not to make any speculations that could cause public unrest.

“Those who have information on the case can contact the Kerian District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-7212222,“ he said.

Media reports previously cited a woman claiming that her 12-year-old son was injured after being slapped and punched by his teacher, resulting in an ear concussion.

The mother posted on her social media that the incident had shattered her son’s dream of becoming a national backup swimmer and also forced him to give up his hopes of competing on the international stage in Bangkok, Thailand, in July.