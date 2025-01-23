Lorry driver dies after rear-ending trailer

MUAR: A lorry driver died after the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a trailer at KM 132.3 of the North-South Expressway heading north here this morning.

Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that following a report from the public at about 7 am, their initial investigation showed that the accident occurred when the trailer, driven by a 49-year-old man, was heading from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

“However, upon reaching the location, the lorry driven by the victim S. Thevandaran, 44, hit the rear of the moving trailer and sustained serious injuries.

“The victim was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at the Red Zone of the Muar Hospital while the trailer driver was uninjured. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.