Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo sign codeshare, cooperation deal

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo, India’s leading airline, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a codeshare partnership and mutual cooperation agreement.

The agreement will enable both carriers to provide customers with more options and flexibility for seamless travel between Malaysia and India.

Through this cooperation, Malaysia Airlines will be able to strengthen its connectivity into India as the marketing carrier on IndiGo operated flights, while IndiGo customers get to explore more Southeast Asian destinations through Malaysia Airlines’ extensive network.

Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said that with India being their largest international market, they are delighted to enter into the MoU with IndiGo to widen their reach beyond the nine hubs they currently operate within India.

“This collaboration underscores our ongoing commitment to providing diverse travel options and flexibility to this growing aviation market, with a primary focus on enhancing the customer journey. We look forward to fostering cultural exchange and making travel more accessible for both Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo passengers as we extend our inimitable Malaysian Hospitality to ensure a warm and welcoming experience for all our guests,” he said in a statement.

Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers said the partnership will not only offer seamless travel experience between India and Malaysia, but also enhance international trade opportunities by improving accessibility.

“This codeshare is in line with our vision to provide access to an unparalleled network, while delivering on our promise of providing on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences,” he added.

Malaysia Airlines currently operates 71 weekly flights to nine key hubs in India, – New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar and Trivandrum.