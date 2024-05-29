Malaysia Autoshow 2024 achieves RM1.4 billion OEM potential sales

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Autoshow 2024 has achieved original equipment manufacturer (OEM) potential sales of RM1.4 billion, said the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii).

In a statement today, the government agency said the May 21-26 event recorded a total of 2,620 vehicle bookings and 13,799 sales leads, while 15 memorandums of understanding (MoU) and memorandums of agreement (MoA) were signed among industry players.

“This support has led us to be recognised by the Malaysian Book of Records as the largest international auto show,” CEO Azrul Reza Aziz said, thanking sponsors, partners, exhibitors and visitors.

MARii said this year's event attracted 223,876 visitors, a 17% year-on-year increase, surpassing previous records and setting a new benchmark for future automotive events. The show featured 47 product launches, underscoring the industry's trust in this event as a platform for reaching Malaysian and regional consumers.

With interactive extended test drive routes and challenging 4x4 offroad track, customers experienced first-hand the performance and features of various auto models. A total of 6,263 test drives and rides were recorded.

The event featured a diversity of attractions, including concept vehicles, electric and efficient internal combustion engine vehicles, autonomous driving demonstrations, modified cars, classic automobiles, campervans, and military vehicles.

Several significant forums and summits took place during the event, including the 50th Commemorative Malaysia-China Automotive Summit, the 13th Asian Automotive Environmental Forum, the MyMAP Grand Prix Award 2024 and a business forum and business-matching event. The gatherings attracted delegates from Australia, Belgium, England, Indonesia, Japan, China and South Korea, enriching the understanding of the evolving automotive landscape. – Bernama