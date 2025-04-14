KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public who wish to pay their last respects to the country’s 5th Prime Minister, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, can do so from 11 am to 1 pm during the lying-in-state at Masjid Negara (National Mosque) tomorrow.

According to his son-in-law, former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the lying-in-state would take place at the main prayer hall of the mosque before the remains of the statesman were taken to the Heroes’ Mausoleum for the burial ceremony.

“(Later today), his remains will be taken first to his residence in the capital and Masjid Negara tomorrow morning.

“Those who wish to pay their last respects to Pak Lah can come to Masjid Negara,” he told a press conference after claiming Abdullah’s remains at the IJN tonight.

Also present were Abdullah’s son Tan Sri Kamaluddin Abdullah, and daughter, Nori.

Abdullah breathed his last at IJN at 7.10 pm today, surrounded by family members. He was 85.

However, Khairy said non-Muslims, however, are advised to wear appropriate clothing to enter the mosque’s prayer hall.

“The funeral prayer for Pak Lah will be held after the Zohor prayers.

“We would like to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the permission granted for Pak Lah to be laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum near Masjid Negara,” said Khairy.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah helmed the country’s premiership from Oct 31, 2003, until April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.