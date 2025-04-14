Chief Secretary to Govt conveys condolences over Pak Lah’s passing

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, on behalf of the civil service, has conveyed his condolences to the family of Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who died today at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

He said the country has lost a statesman who devoted himself to serving the nation and made numerous sacrifices throughout his leadership.

“The late Tun Abdullah, a former civil servant, held a special place in the hearts of those in the public service,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Fondly known as Pak Lah, Abdullah, 85, passed away at IJN at 7.10 pm. The news was confirmed by his son-in-law, Khairy Jamaluddin, in an Instagram post.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah served as Malaysia’s Prime Minister from Oct 31, 2003 to April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.