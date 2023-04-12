Malaysia eyeing two-year timeline for autonomous vehicles: Cyberview CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is eyeing a two-year timeline for autonomous vehicles while awaiting the government regulatory framework, according to technology hub developer Cyberview Sdn Bhd.

Cyberview CEO Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad said Malaysia is in the testing stage for autonomous vehicles.

“For the autonomous vehicle, we are currently still at the testing stage, as this involves safety on public roads and other considerations, there is a need for a regulatory framework, the law to allow that to happen. I believe that the government is still in the process of developing the regulatory framework. So probably we will need another one or two years before we can see this,” he told reporters at Schneider Electric Sustainability Survey 2023 press event recently.

Additionally, in terms of technology, he stressed the importance of achieving a certain level of maturity for technology, particularly since it directly involves the public.

“Ensuring that the technology is both mature and safe is crucial as this involves the public,” he said.

Kamarul also expressed Cyberview’s encouragement of autonomous vehicle advancements through its Living Lab initiative.

In a parallel development, he pointed out that Sarawak is exploring hydrogen as an alternative, and it is also in the testing stage.

“In the case of Sarawak, for example, they are also exploring hydrogen as an alternative. While progress is underway, even in Sarawak, it remains in the testing stage,” he said.

In August, it was reported that Cyberview is expected to have the first autonomous vehicle tested on a public road by year-end upon approval from the Transport Ministry and Sepang Municipal Council

Currently, tech companies are only allowed to test autonomous vehicles on private roads, including within Cyberview headquarters.