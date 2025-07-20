20 students, ustaz escape fire at Kuching tahfiz centre

KUCHING: A fire at the Mahaad Tahfiz Husnul Khotimah in Semerah Padi this afternoon sent 20 students and four ustaz scrambling to safety. The blaze, which started on the roof of the building, was quickly contained by firefighters.

The Sarawak Operations Movement Centre confirmed receiving a distress call at 5.47 pm. Firefighters from Petra Jaya and Padungan Fire and Rescue Stations rushed to the scene. Witnesses suggested a short circuit may have caused the fire, though investigations are ongoing.

“All the residents, namely 20 tahfiz students and four ustaz, managed to escape without any injuries,“ the centre said in a statement. Firefighters used water from their engines and nearby hydrants to douse the flames.

The operation ended at 6.48 pm, with authorities still assessing the damage and cause. The ground floor of the building remained unaffected. - Bernama