Malaysia’s total trade in October reaches RM239.5 billion

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s total trade for October 2023 amounted to RM239.5 billion with exports and imports totalling RM126.2 billion and RM113.3 billion, respectively, Chief Statistician Malaysia Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

He said exports in October decreased RM5.8 billion (-4.4%) compared with the same month of the previous year. The drop was attributed to lower exports in states such as Johor (-RM2.4 billion), Sarawak (-RM1.9 billion), Sabah (-RM1.5 billion), Malacca (-RM495 million), Negeri Sembilan (-RM328.9 million), Labuan (-RM241.6 million), Kuala Lumpur (-RM196.3 million) and Perlis (-RM12.7 million).

However, exports increased in Kedah (+RM745.2 million), Selangor (+RM478.6 million), Terengganu (+RM281.5 million), Pahang (+RM94.2 million), Penang (+RM67.3 million), Perak (+RM60.6 million) and Kelantan (+RM23.3 million).

Penang remained as the top exporter with 30.9% share, followed by Johor 20.9%, Selangor 18.2%, Sarawak 7.9% and Kuala Lumpur 4.3%.

Mohd Uzir Mahidin said imports decreased RM193.1 million (-0.2%) in October compared with the corresponding month in 2022. The drop was attributed to lower imports in states such as Johor (-RM4.3 billion), Penang (-RM1.9 billion), Kedah (-RM1.2 billion), Malacca (-RM487.2 million), Sarawak (-RM64.5 million) and Kelantan (-RM5.3 million).

However, imports increased in Kuala Lumpur (+RM2.9 billion), Selangor (+RM2.2 billion), Negeri Sembilan (+RM1.4 billion), Pahang (+RM743.5 million), Perak (+RM328.2 million), Labuan (+RM304.3 million), Sabah (+RM229.3 million), Terengganu (+RM99.3 million) and Perlis (+RM7.9 million).

Selangor continued to dominate Malaysia’s imports with a share of 25.9% followed by Johor 24.3%, Penang 19.2%, Kuala Lumpur 8.2%) and Kedah 5.5%.