Five prospects under PBSL programme re-arrested in Kelantan - Prisons Director

MACHANG: Five prospects from prison institutions in Kelantan who were released under the Licensed Prisoner Release (PBSL) programme have been re-arrested as of October this year, said Kelantan Prisons director Senior Assistant Commissioner Hamid Taha.

He said the prospects released through the PBSL programme have worked in several service and construction sectors such as cleaners, restaurant workers and labourers.

“Only five people out of 2,357 prospects who were released under PBSL in Kelantan were re-arrested, and this shows that the programme has a positive impact on them.

“This is because the community in Kelantan is more open in accepting them (prospects) and also the trust by employers in having the prospects of working at their place,“ he said.

He told reporters this at the closing of the Peninsular Malaysia zone-level “Muzikal Muhibah dan Suara Dari Lembah Harapan” programme at the Machang Correctional Centre here today.

According to Hamid, there are 7,027 prospects in four prisons in Kelantan this year, with 500 prospects each at the Pasir Mas Satellite Prison and the Resident Reintegration Centre (PRP) in Kuala Krai.

“A total of 2,600 prospects are expected to be released through PBSL at the end of this year compared to 1,800 prospects last year,“ he said.