Sexagenarian charged with cheating, theft

SIBU: A 64-year-old man from Taman Matang Jaya in Kuching was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with cheating and theft.

Dahlan Wong was alleged to have cheated Empilut@Philip Empari, 70, by dishonestly inducing the victim to deliver RM15,500 to him to avoid land tax and documentation fee of a land rent agreement from the Sibu Water Board he deceitfully had offered the victim.

He allegedly committed the offence at a Hong Leong Bank at Jalan Ulu Lanang here on Aug 22.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of not more than 10 years, and whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Dahlan with two other individuals who are still at large, was also charged with theft for dishonestly taking RM10,000 from Setia Chaon, 70, without consent, at the Maybank Sibu Branch at 12.51 pm on Aug 26.

The accused understood the charges read by an interpreter but no plea was recorded.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 and RM8,000 in two sureties, respectively and fixed Nov 26 for mention.

ASP Siti Mariyah Dahari prosecuted while Dahlan was unrepresented.