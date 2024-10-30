Rafizi confident Sarawak’s development momentum will increase under 13MP

KUCHING: The Federal Government is confident that the development momentum in Sarawak can be further increased in the coming 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) based on the rapport forged with the state government.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said that in the two years since Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took over the federal leadership, development plans for Sarawak have been implemented much better and faster due to the harmonious relationships with the Sarawak government.

“The federal government’s policy now is very complementary in areas that are the focus of the state government. Everything planned by the Sarawak government now is in line with efforts at the federal level,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 13MP engagement session with the Sarawak government here today, he said the Federal government had taken complementary action to launch the development process in Sarawak.

“Through some of the decisions made previously, in connection with letting the Sarawak government handle projects on its own and so on, they are part of efforts to expedite the project implementation process,” he said.

Rafizi said the engagement session, which was also attended by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on behalf of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is not the first platform to discuss the development implementation process by the federal government in Sarawak.

According to him, part of the development has already been going on over the past two years and the focus now is on planning development that can be implemented properly for the period between 2026 and 2030.

“What are the key focus so that the coordination and compatibility of the economic planning can achieve the economic performance desired by both parties. Our belief is that what is good for Sarawak is good for Malaysia and what is good for Malaysia is good for Sarawak,” he said.

He said today’s engagement session is the fourth implemented by his ministry after Selangor, the Federal Territory and Melaka, adding that the programme would be held in 10 other states this year.

“We also hold this (engagement session) with certain groups, such as industries, youth groups, (and) vulnerable groups. So, for November and December, we will try to try to complete the engagement sessions so that we have a complete picture from all parties,” he added.