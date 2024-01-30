Matrade launches eBizLink to help MSME seize opportunities abroad

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is encouraging more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) to seize opportunities abroad with the launch of the Cross Border e-Commerce Development Programme or eBizLink.

The new initiative serves as a platform to support local MSME to uncover new approaches for growth by embracing innovative technologies and digitalisation. It also aims to foster strategic partnerships and adapting to evolving market trends by Malaysian enterprises and established international solution providers.

“At Matrade, we are confident that by prioritising digital trade including a strong emphasis on digital marketing and e-commerce solutions, we can cultivate new values and competencies for Malaysian MSMEs to scale up and future-proof their business” said deputy CEO Abu Bakar Yusof.

By collaborating with a network of international industry partners, they aim to spearhead a series of campaigns and promotional activities abroad, leveraging cutting-edge digital channels for maximum impact, he added.

The eBizLink programme which will run until 2025, has been crafted to support the government's goal of achieving 15% contribution to exports from Malaysia MSME, as outlined in the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan. This initiative aligns with the Madani Economy Framework, the National Trade Blueprint, and the recently unveiled New Industrial Master Plan 2030 whereby these strategic frameworks prioritise digitalisation as a pivotal force driving economic development and resilience. By fostering digitalisation, the programme will also create a more optimistic global outlook and enhance inclusivity among local entrepreneurs.

A comprehensive series of 13 digital campaigns and marketing initiatives will be executed across global markets, including Asean, China, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Chile, the United Arab Emirates. These activities will leverage on networks of established international partners and industry experts. Concurrently, Matrade is set to collaborate with key partners like DHL Express, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and PGMall domestically to coordinate capacity-building and skill enhancement programmes, specifically focused on cross-border digital trade, contributing to the overall growth and competitiveness of Malaysian businesses.