Matrade targets over RM400m export sales from eTRADE Programme 2.0 this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) is targeting more than RM400 million in export sales from eTRADE Programme 2.0 this year.

Matrade digital trade section programme unit (eTRADE) manager Nor Azman Adam said that last year this programme benefited a total of 3,355 micro, small, and medium enterprises and generated RM376.3 million in realised actual export sales.

“This year, we aim to exceed that figure, targeting over RM400 million in realised actual export sales,” he told SunBiz on the sidelines of the soft launch of Trade42, a business-to-business (B2B) e-marketplace platform developed to connect SMEs across the Asean market, today.

The platform was acquired from Minebizs.com and rebranded as Trade42.

Nor Azman said eTRADE Programme 2.0 is an enhancement of the eTRADE Programme under the 11th Malaysia Plan, continues to support both new and existing MSMEs in their export activities through digital marketing, training and onboarding incentives.

“Whether you are a micro, small, or medium enterprise, we invite you to join our eTRADE programme under Matrade. This programme is designed to assist our SMEs. If you are using any e-commerce platform, such as Alibaba.com, Daganghalal.com, eBay, Amazon, or many others, and promoting your products to the overseas market, we are here to help,” he added.

Matrade provides a total of RM25,000 incentive under the eTrade Programme which include RM5,000 for onboarding any cross-border e-commerce platform and RM20,000 for undertaking any digital marketing activities and/or attending e-commerce training programme.

“Located within a two-hour flight radius of each other, these markets offer the benefits of nearshoring, symbolised by the numeral “42” in Trade42, representing this vision,” Matrade said.

Leveraging on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Trade42 focuses on the Asean markets included in the RCEP – Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

Trade42 said it enhances the adoption of e-commerce in Malaysia and across the Asean region by capitalising on the opportunities presented by the RCEP.

“The platform provides businesses with essential tools and resources to navigate and succeed in the market. It is also designed to connect local enterprises with the Asia-Pacific ecosystem, enabling entry and expansion into new markets,” it added.