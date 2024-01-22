Northport partners with Kaleris to enhance terminal operating system

PETALING JAYA: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a member of MMC Group, is partnering with Kaleris to implement its Navis N4 Terminal Operating System to accelerate productivity, efficiency and green operations at the port, beginning this month.

“The strategic partnership between Northport and Kaleris is crucial in the enhancement of our current terminal operating system. As we embark on initiatives to enhance and improve our terminal infrastructure and facilities as part of our ‘Reinventing Northport’ programme, the enhancement of our terminal operating system is a significant step towards elevating operational efficiency and resource management. This system enhancement is a testament to our commitment to delivering a seamless, efficient and optimised experience within the port ecosystem,” said Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof,

Since the takeover of Northport by MMC in 2016, the port has embarked on a transformation journey called “Reinventing Northport”. The initiative is a strategic programme with the objective of transforming Northport into a “safer, greener, smarter, better” port.

Kaleris CEO Kirk Knauff said it looks forward to supporting Northport’s initiative to grow operational efficiency and sustainability as its Navis N4 Terminal Operating System covers all cargo types, making it an ideal fit for serving Northport’s customers.

“Combined with our customer-led innovation in automation, our system stands apart in the industry and provides Northport with the highest value for their investment,” he added.

N4 drives smarter decisions that result in faster moves for peak performance. It will empower Northport to navigate day-to-day operations as efficiently as possible, minimising container rehandles for more sustainable operations and speeding vessel turnaround time for shippers. Northport will deploy N4 as part of a turnkey solution from Kaleris, which includes workforce management software and all hardware components in the implementation.

The Navis Terminal Operating System is used in more than 500 ports worldwide, including Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Johor.