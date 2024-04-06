Northport sets new record in container handling

PORT KLANG: Northport (Malaysia) Bhd, a member of MMC Group, set a new record after handling the highest monthly container throughput of 335,361 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) in May 2024, a significant growth of 26.6% against May last year.

This achievement surpassed the previous record of 310,865 TEUs, which was set in December 2020.

“The Red Sea geopolitical crisis has had severe impact on international trade, resulting in several vessel diversions from major regional ports. Since January this year, Northport has received more than 80 ad-hoc calls primarily due to this global crisis. Coupled with higher container volume driven from our aggressive marketing efforts and the higher productivity resulting from our improved infrastructure, we successfully achieved a record-breaking performance last month. This achievement is a reflection of our capability to provide efficient service, maintain consistently high productivity and ensure berth on arrival for the growing number of vessel calls,” said Northport CEO Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof.

Apart from the higher number of vessel calls, the record-breaking container throughput registered in May was also driven by the introduction of two new vessel services and the improved volume from existing services at Northport during the month. This achievement was further bolstered by the completion of the new state-of the-art container yard infrastructure, Block J in 2023, which played a crucial role in ensuring the efficient performance of Northport’s terminal operations.

Northport’s advanced sea-side and land-side infrastructure has been proven to handle the demands of modern maritime trade. On May 20, 2024, Northport welcomed the arrival of MV OOCL Japan, the largest ever container vessel to berth at its facilities.

Owned by Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) Limited, MV OOCL Japan boasts a capacity of 21,413 TEUs, setting a new record for Northport by surpassing the previous largest ship to call at its port, Eugen Maersk, which had a capacity of 11,000 TEUs in 2013.

The achievements and milestones set by Northport to date have positioned the company on the right track to achieve its targets for 2024.

For the first five months of 2024, Northport has handled a total of 1,390,916 TEUs of containers, marking an increase of 11.1% against the same period last year.

For the record, Northport set an outstanding achievement by handling a total of 3,324,364 TEUs of containers in 2021, the company’s all-time high container handling in a single year.

Last year, Northport recorded a new milestone in its conventional cargo segment by handling 11,405,312 FWTs (Freight Weight Tonnes),

surpassing its previous record high of 11,115,670 FWTs achieved in 2022.

“We are very proud of these record-breaking performances, which demonstrate Northport’s commitment to excellence in our operations. These achievements would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our employees, the support of our partners and the trust of our valued customers. We foresee the remainder of 2024 will present bigger opportunities and challenges, hence we remain focused on driving sustainable growth and are committed to making 2024 another successful year for Northport,“ said Azman.