Ice cream factory in Jelapang destroyed by fire, ammonia leak contained

IPOH: An ice cream factory on Jalan Kilang 2 in the Jelapang Industrial Area was completely destroyed in a fire last night.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) responded to the emergency call at 11.51 pm, deploying 37 personnel and six senior officers from Ipoh, Meru Raya, and Pasir Puteh stations.

Assistant director of operations Sabarozi Nor Ahmad confirmed that the blaze had already engulfed the storage area for frozen goods, manufacturing equipment, and packaging materials upon arrival.

Approximately 75 per cent of the premises were affected, but no injuries were reported.

The factory owner alerted authorities about a 3,000-litre diesel tank and two ammonia tanks with a combined capacity of 800 litres on-site.

Firefighters ensured all compressor valves were shut, and the flames were fully extinguished by 4.19 am.

Overhaul operations continue to eliminate residual embers beneath the debris.

The Perak JBPM Hazmat Unit was involved due to an ammonia gas leak from refrigeration equipment. Sabarozi stated that the situation is now under control, with the main ammonia tank valve secured.

Monitoring remains ongoing, with initial readings showing 60 PPM ammonia concentration at 6 am, dropping to 10 PPM by 9.30 am.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, a fire broke out in an office room at Sekolah Menengah Agama Persekutuan Kajang early this morning.

The Selangor JBPM extinguished the flames by 1.18 am, with no casualties reported. Investigations into the cause are underway. - Bernama