All 31 workers rescued after Los Angeles tunnel collapse

LOS ANGELES: All 31 workers trapped in an industrial tunnel collapse in the Wilmington area have been safely rescued, city officials confirmed.

The incident occurred during construction for a municipal wastewater management project.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) reported that the tunnel, measuring 18 feet (5.5 meters) in diameter, collapsed approximately six miles (10 kilometers) south of its only access point. More than 100 emergency responders were deployed to the scene.

“LAFD has just reported that all workers who were trapped in the tunnel in Wilmington are now out and accounted for. I just spoke with many of the workers who were trapped. Thank you to all of our brave first responders who acted immediately,“ Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass posted on X.

No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. - Reuters