Petronas makes third discovery at well in Suriname’s offshore Block 52

PETALING JAYA: Petronas Suriname E&P BV, a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), has made a third hydrocarbon discovery at the Fusaea-1 exploration well in Suriname’s Block 52, located about 170km offshore and 9km east from Roystonea-1.

The well was spudded in February 2024 and successfully drilled to a total depth of 5,227m with zero loss time injury, encountering several oil and gas-bearing Campanian sandstone reservoir packages. Further evaluation is being undertaken to determine the full extent of the discovery and its potential for an integrated development with the recent Roystonea-1 and Sloanea-1 discoveries.

Petronas executive vice-president and CEO of upstream Datuk Adif Zulfikfli stated, “The favourable results attained from the Fusaea-1 exploration well have solidified Petronas’ standing in Suriname for material hydrocarbon resource, following the Sloanea-1 and Roystonea-1 discoveries.”

Petronas vice-president of exploration Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said the success of Fusaea1 is a testament to the advancements in their geological comprehension of this region, bolstered by recent breakthrough in Roystonea-1 and Sloanea-1.

“These discoveries have significantly expanded the prospectivity and integrated oil and gas development potential within Block 52. In pursuit of sustainable and high-value material resource, Petronas remains committed in its exploration activities in selected focus regions as part of its portfolio rationalisation efforts,” he added.

Block 52, which covers 4,749 sq km, is located north of the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city, within the prospective Suriname-Guyana Basin. Petronas Suriname E&P is the operator of Block 52 with a 50% participating interest together with ExxonMobil.

In addition to Block 52, Petronas Suriname E&P operates Block 48 and Block 63 with 100% participating interest and 30% non-operating interest in Block 64.