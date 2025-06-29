Labuan aims to boost tourism with international cruise arrivals

LABUAN: Labuan’s container port operator, Megah Port Management Sdn Bhd (MPM), has pledged to strengthen the island’s tourism sector by facilitating international cruise arrivals.

During a presentation to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, at Wisma Perbadanan Labuan, MPM detailed its plans to upgrade port infrastructure to accommodate large cruise vessels.

The initiative aims to position Labuan as a key cruise destination in the region.

Dr Zaliha praised the effort, highlighting its potential to diversify Labuan’s tourism offerings.

“We will continue to explore viable attractions across this island to strengthen its tourism portfolio,“ she said.

The project is supported by MPM’s sister company, Sailion Shipping, which manages cruise operations from the US and Europe, docking at major ports including Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, and Penang.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Department of Federal Territories director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Rahim and Labuan Corporation CEO Mohd Sukuran Taib.