Pikom’s DIC brings together experts to drive Malaysia’s digital ecosystem forward

PETALING JAYA: The National Tech Association of Malaysia, better known as Pikom, has established the Digital Infrastructure Chapter (DIC), marking a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and innovation within Malaysia’s digital ecosystem.

The DIC joins Pikom’s existing seven chapters, each representing various verticals within the technology industry. Focusing on data centres, telecommunications and related digital infrastructure, the new chapter brings together industry experts to advocate for policies that will drive Malaysia’s digital economy forward.

“Data centres are poised to become the computing nodes of the future, and Malaysia has emerged as a regional hub for data centre investments. As we step into the era of AI, the data centre industry in Malaysia will serve as a powerful catalyst for economic transformation, offering immense potential to boost the economy, attract FDI, and create high-value jobs,“ said DIC chair Wing K. Lee.

The chapter aims to address critical issues and opportunities within the digital infrastructure sector, such as government incentives for local and international players, energy tariff classification, and the adoption of renewable sources, along with initiatives to expand the national talent pool through curriculum development, university collaborations, and training programmes.

The DIC’s primary activities encompass quarterly member meetings for networking and idea exchange, promoting best practices, facilitating learning opportunities, and advocating for Malaysia’s regional leadership position. These initiatives are meticulously designed to nurture a dynamic industry and unlock the next phase of growth for Malaysia’s digital economy.

Pikom chairman Ong Chin Seong said, “The establishment of this chapter is a testament to Pikom’s unwavering commitment to driving innovation and growth within Malaysia’s digital economy. By bringing together industry leaders and experts, we are creating a collaborative platform to drive positive change and propel Malaysia to new heights of digital excellence.”