Proton aims to sell up to 2,500 units of newly introduced 2024 Proton X50 every month

SUBANG JAYA: Proton Holdings Bhd expects to sell up to 2,500 units of the newly introduced 2024 Proton X50 monthly, building on the strong ongoing reaction to the previous model.

Proton deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah, stated that the Proton X50 has received an overwhelming reaction from consumers since the previous model’s debut in October 2020, and has remained one of Proton’s top models to this day.

He said that although the (2024) X50 looks the same on the outside, there are actually 20 improvements involving noise, vibrations and harshness (NVH) for customer comfort.

“We re-emphasise the vehicle safety system that helps the driver and passengers of Proton X50,” he told reporters after launching the 2024 Proton X50 here today.

He stated that the 2024 Proton X50 model will continue to be exported to the 11 nations present in Proton’s export portfolio.

“The X50 has been favourably accepted in several international nations, including Brunei, South Africa, Bangladesh, and even Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan is now facing an economic crisis, which has limited our sales there,“ he stated.

Meanwhile, Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong said that the updated 2024 Proton X50 demonstrates Proton’s commitment to ongoing improvement and innovation while keeping the established product quality that its consumers demand.

“It offers a sporty design and enhanced features that maintains its position as a proven model suitable for a wide range of customers. Looking beyond the visual changes, it will also deliver exceptional value by combining strong performance with class-leading connectivity features backed by outstanding after sales service from 157 3S/4S outlets nationwide,“ he said.

Proton’s updated B-segment SUV is offered in the same Standard, Executive, Premium and Flagship variants, priced from RM86,300 to RM113,300 on-the-road excluding insurance. The company is introducing a limited-time Early Bird Package offering incentives of up to RM8,500 to the first 5,000 customers who register their new purchase by July 31, 2024.