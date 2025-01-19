PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Open Day, the Federal Territory Carnival and the Putrajaya Inter Park Ride are among the exciting events lined up for the Federal Territory Day (SHWP) 2025 celebrations in Putrajaya.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said PPj, in collaboration with the Federal Territories Department, is actively planning various programmes for this year’s celebration.

“We have planned various programmes that will be held almost every week, and these have been included in the Federal Territory Day schedule,” he told Bernama and RTM after attending the Federal Territory Flag Handover Ceremony for SHWP 2025 at the Precinct 11 Neighborhood Complex today.

The Putrajaya Open Day and the Federal Territory Carnival are set to take place from Feb 6 to 9 at Putrajaya Square.

Meanwhile, Fadlun said that 12,000 flags have been distributed to Putrajaya community leaders via the Resident Representative Council.

The flags will then be distributed to resident associations, neighbourhood watch areas, Joint Management Bodies, and schools across Putrajaya.

The same event also saw the launch of the Putrajaya-level Bersih Setiap Tempat (BeST) campaign, where approximately 200 volunteers will engage in cleaning activities in local neighbourhoods and nearby commercial areas.

“In addition, 1,000 participants joined the Langkah Sihat programme, while the Khatan Perdana programme was also held involving 280 children from the Putrajaya community,” Fadlun said.

“Wilayah Persekutuan Kita” has been selected as the theme for SHWP 2025, highlighting the values of harmony, unity and strong cooperation among Federal Territory residents in fostering collective growth.

Federal Territory Day is celebrated on Feb 1 every year to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan as Federal Territories.