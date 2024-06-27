Qwork-TalentCorp tie-up set to revolutionise Malaysia’s gig economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The partnership between Qwork, an aggregator in human resource technology, and TalentCorp Malaysia Bhd is expected to revolutionise Malaysia’s gig economy, addressing the needs of more than three million gig workers and 900,000 micro, small and medium enterprises.

The partnership has set its main focus on leveraging advanced data analytics and cutting-edge technology to significantly enhance sustainable talent practices and robustly support the growth and development of MSMEs.

Qwork will provide insights and data generated by its artificial intelligence (Al) powered platform, which will be utilised by TalentCorp to publish a comprehensive research paper on the growing gig and flexible working economy and its fiscal benefits to MSMEs, as the number of Malaysians working in the gig economy reached an all-time high of three million in 2023 which represents over 17% of the national workforce.

TalentCorp CEO Thomas Matthew emphasised on the importance of future-ready talent where the future and industry-ready talent is fundamental in reimagining the work-life paradigm.

“It offers access to a vast and diverse talent pool that transcends geographical boundaries for employers, and now MSMEs can tap into the skills and expertise of professionals worldwide, enhancing their competitiveness and agility,” he said at the announcement of the partnership at Menara Affin today.

He added that this collaboration exemplifies the commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation where both sides will build a sustainable and inclusive workforce by leveraging the opportunities presented in the gig economy.

Qwork CEO Muna Wan Nordin said that the collaboration with TalentCorp is to advance the National Human Resource Development agenda, particularly in the gig sector.

“By collaborating Qwork’s advanced talent-matching algorithms with TalentCorp’s MyNext platform, this will enhance the ability to place skilled interns into the workforce effectively, where it will not only benefit future employees and employers but also acts as a catalyst for a change towards sustainable workplace environment in the coming future,” she said.

She elaborated that Qwork firmly believes that the seamless integration of their innovative platform with TalentCorp’s strategic initiatives will profoundly transform and significantly enhance the dynamic landscape of Malaysia’s burgeoning gig economy.

“As the partnership will provide the necessary data and insights to support MSMEs in making informed decisions and adopting sustainable talent practices, Qwork and TalentCorp will be building a robust and prosperous future for all,” said Muna.