Property professionals key pillar of Malaysia’s economic growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Property professionals form a crucial pillar supporting Malaysia’s economic growth according to Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

She described the valuation, estate agency and property management sector as an important professional services industry contributing significantly to national development.

“Registered valuers and real estate agents play an important role in guiding and educating consumers, especially buyers, to obtain accurate information on the property market,“ she stated during her speech at the 27th Convocation and Annual Dinner of the Board of Valuers, Appraisers, Estate Agents and Property Managers.

Lim emphasized that these professionals help boost consumer confidence in making decisions related to real estate.

“This enables buyers to make informed decisions in owning their dream home or property,“ she added.

The government expressed confidence that BOVAEP will continue producing highly skilled and competent members for the property sector.

“It is clear that BOVAEP plays a vital role in preparing its members to become professionals who are able to contribute to the country’s economic growth,“ Lim noted.

She confirmed ongoing government support for all services and programmes implemented by the professional board.

The evening ceremony celebrated 29 registered valuers, 46 registered estate agents and 79 diploma in estate agency graduates.

Four outstanding students received special recognition awards during the convocation event. – Bernama