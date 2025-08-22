Pahang Sultan visits RMAF fighter jet incident site, meets survivors

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited the Royal Malaysian Air Force F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet incident site at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport today.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Air Force chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris during the inspection according to a post on the Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page.

The Sultan later visited the two surviving crew members at the Malaysian Armed Forces Hospital located within the air base premises.

“They are pilot Major Mohamad Azhar Alang Kamarudin, 34, and weapon systems officer Captain Mohamad Izzuddin Mohamad Salleh, 28,” the palace statement confirmed.

The RMAF fighter jet crashed on the runway of the air base at 9.05 pm yesterday according to official reports. – Bernama