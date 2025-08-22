PM Anwar invites Malaysians to solidarity gathering for Gaza on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended an open invitation to all Malaysians to participate in the Himpunan & Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza gathering at Dataran Merdeka this Sunday.

This event aims to demonstrate national solidarity with the Palestinian people amid ongoing oppression by the Zionist regime.

Anwar emphasised that the gathering represents both symbolic support and practical assistance for Palestine.

He stated that the event will serve as the launching point for a delegation of activists delivering aid to Gaza at the end of this month.

“God willing, this Sunday we will gather at Dataran Merdeka to express our solidarity with our Palestinian brethren who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime,“ Anwar said in a Facebook post.

He encouraged participants to “raise the banners of justice and humanity” during the gathering.

Anwar expressed hope that “these prayers and efforts become a source of strength for our brethren to continue to rise in the struggle to liberate the land of Palestine.”

The event is jointly organised by the Malaysian Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (MAPIM) and Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM).

It operates under the Prime Minister’s patronage with support from Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa also support the initiative.

Organisers anticipate more than one hundred thousand participants from across Malaysia attending the gathering.

The organisers have requested attendees to adhere to a white dress code for the event. – Bernama