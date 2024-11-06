RTS Link Project Johor Bahru-Singapore achieves 77.61% progress towards completion

JOHOR BAHRU: Construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project between Johor Bahru and Singapore is progressing as scheduled at 77.61%, as at 31 May 2024.

The Maintenance Depot, one of the main components of the railway infrastructure

located in Wadi Hana has achieved a progress of 82.14% and is scheduled for system

installation by the end of the year. Currently, track level floor, architectural, M&E works

and external works are progressing well.

MRT Corp in a statement today said the platform for the Bukit Chagar Station will be ready for system access by the end of the year. Current progress is at 71.16% with the completion of u-shell beams above the KTMB tracks. The current focus is construction of the station floors.

All pier columns along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Ismail Sultan have been installed. With more than half of guideway spans connecting the pier columns along the alignment completed, progress now stands at 65% and is on track for completion by year end.

Meanwhile, all marine pier columns have been erected and installation works for the

guideway spans connecting the columns are underway. This brings the progress of

overall construction of the marine section to 74.76% and we anticipate full completion

by the end November 2024.

MRT Corp said construction of the marine section includes a navigation channel between designated piers, measuring 75m (w) and 25m (h) to allow boats and barges to pass through. With all areas progressing as planned, the operator of the RTS Link, the RTS

Operations Systems Pte Ltd (RTSO) will have access by the end of this year to carry

out system installation works.

The RTS Link is a 4km light rail transit shuttle service between the Bukit Chagar

Station in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North Station in Singapore. The link has a

capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per direction and is expected to relieve the

congestion at the Johor-Malaysia Causeway which is currently the world’s busiest

border crossing.

The Malaysia portion of infrastructure works, which includes the construction of the

station, depot and 2.7km of land and marine viaducts, are being handled by MRT Corp

subsidiary Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd, as the Malaysian Infrastructure

Company (InfraCo).

Since the commencement of construction, MRT Corp, alongside related federal and

state government agencies, have ensured regular updates on the RTS Link project,

underscoring their commitment to transparency and keeping the public well-informed

about the progress and milestones of this crucial infrastructure project.