Siemens Mobility wins Klang Valley double track phase two signalling deal

PETALING JAYA: Siemens Mobility has been awarded a major contract by Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd for the implementation of the Klang Valley Double Track Phase 2 (KVDT2) project, which primarily consists of design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling solutions across about 106km railway tracks.

The contract includes installation of signalling solutions which include the Trackguard Westrace MK II interlocking system, Clearguard ACM 250 track vacancy detection system, Sigmaguard LED Sgnals and R5 9 DC track circuits.

The KVDT2 commuter rail route started operations 25 years ago and served 29 stations across the suburban areas of Klang Valley, covering Salak Selatan station to Seremban, and from Abdullah Hukum station to Pelabuhan Klang station. To improve the reliability, availability and passenger experience of the key commuter route, as well as shorten the wait times and maximise energy saving capabilities, the government launched a rehabilitation project to upgrade the KDVT infrastructure. In addition, it is developing a key transport network for large volumes of passenger and freight commute.

The rehabilitation project involves replacing the 25-year-old tracks with a new foundation, upgrading the communication systems and refurbishing stations.

The systems Siemens will be providing consist of railway automation solutions that will ensure maximum innovation, speed, reliability and sustainability.

“The Siemens future-proof signalling technologies will aid Malaysia’s government to make public transport an important and preferred mode of transport, while alleviating traffic congestion and improving road traffic to be ready for the city’s development plans. These Siemens rail technologies will also alleviate environmental concerns which high road traffic is contributing to. The signalling system will also greatly improve the reliability and availability of train services, and ensure the safety and comfort of the passengers,” said Siemens Mobility Asia-Pacific CEO Michel Obadia.

This project builds on the already well-established relationship Siemens Mobility has with Malaysia. The KVDT2 will be operated and managed by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB). The project is part of the government’s plan to create a robust infrastructure with seamless connections, supporting and creating multiplier effects which will boost the nation’s economic growth.

In addition to the KVDT2 project, Siemens Mobility has also been awarded contracts to implement a Trainguard MT Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for Klang Valley LRT Line 3 (Shah Alam LRT line), design, install and commission a CBTC signalling system and platform screen door system on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit Link, and provide technical support on comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul of traction motor, main transformer and main converter for KTMB six-car set and ETS 1 trains.