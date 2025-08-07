Barcelona remove Ter Stegen as captain amid fitness dispute

BARCELONA have temporarily removed Marc-Andre ter Stegen as club captain amid an ongoing dispute over his fitness status.

The club confirmed the decision in an official statement released on Thursday.

“As a consequence of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against player Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and until such proceedings are definitively resolved, the club... has decided to temporarily remove him as captain of the first football team,“ Barca said.

Vice-captain Ronald Araujo will assume the captaincy in Ter Stegen’s absence.

Reports suggest the conflict stems from the goalkeeper’s refusal to be classified as a long-term injury case by La Liga.

Such a designation would allow Barcelona to reduce his salary from their official wage bill.

The club continues to grapple with financial fair play regulations ahead of the new La Liga season.

Failure to comply could prevent Barcelona from registering new signings.

Ter Stegen underwent back surgery in late July after two injury-plagued seasons.

He has declined to authorise the release of his medical records to La Liga officials.

This refusal blocks Barcelona’s attempt to list him as a long-term absentee.

The 33-year-old faces competition from summer arrival Joan Garcia and veteran Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny earned a contract extension after deputising during last season’s title-winning campaign.

As the last remaining member of Barcelona’s 2015 Champions League-winning squad, Ter Stegen risks severe penalties.

La Liga rules permit contract termination for non-compliance with injury protocols.

Barcelona will partially reopen the renovated Camp Nou later this month.

The club’s financial struggles persist despite recent on-field success. - AFP