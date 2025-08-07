Two men arrested in Lahad Datu over RM2 million smuggled cigarettes

LAHAD DATU: The Marine Police Force arrested two men in an early morning operation at Batu 8, Jalan Silam.

The suspects, aged 32 and 38, were detained with two vans carrying contraband cigarettes worth over RM2 million.

Sabah Region 4 PPM Commander ACP Mohd Nazri Ibrahim confirmed the operation took place around 1 am.

“Checks on the vehicles uncovered piles of black plastic bags containing a large quantity of various brands of cigarettes,” he said.

The seized cigarettes, believed to be smuggled from a neighbouring country, totalled more than 1.62 million sticks.

Mohd Nazri stated the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.

He urged the public to cooperate by reporting criminal activities to curb smuggling.

The operation highlights ongoing efforts to safeguard the country’s borders. - Bernama