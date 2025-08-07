Gig Workers’ Bill 2025 to be tabled in Dewan Rakyat on Aug 14

KUALA LUMPUR: The Gig Workers’ Bill 2025 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat for its first reading on August 14.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the second reading will follow on August 26.

He explained that the second reading will involve detailed discussions and debates by MPs from both government and opposition benches.

A simple majority vote will be sufficient for the bill to pass, without requiring a two-thirds majority.

Ahmad Zahid shared these updates during the *Sembang Santai Teh Tarik Industri Gig* session organised by the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA).

The event was attended by gig industry representatives and stakeholders, including Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and his deputy Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

At a press conference, Ahmad Zahid highlighted the need for greater awareness among gig workers regarding social security contributions.

He noted that only 188,000 p-hailing and 132,000 e-hailing workers are currently contributing to the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

This figure represents a small fraction of the 1.12 million workers in Malaysia’s gig economy.

Sim added that Malaysia will become the 16th country globally to enact legislation specifically protecting gig workers.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has shown interest in Malaysia’s approach, recognising its comprehensive yet balanced framework.

Sim revealed that Malaysia’s bill was developed after studying legal frameworks in 15 other countries, including Singapore, the Philippines, the US, and India.

During his visit to the ILO in Geneva last June, Sim noted strong international interest in Malaysia’s gig worker protections.

The drafting process involved 40 engagement sessions with around 4,000 stakeholders, including workers, employers, and NGOs.

Sim emphasised the government’s efforts to balance worker protections with the gig economy’s competitiveness.

The bill aims to harmonise diverse interests while ensuring fair treatment for gig workers. - Bernama