Singapore’s myFirst aims to reach 10% of M’sian child population in next 3 years

PETALING JAYA: Singapore-based myFirst, the world’s first children’s tech ecosystem, aims to reach 10% of the child population in Malaysia in the next three years.

Drawing parallels with the success in Singapore where it has reached almost 10% of the child population, founder and CEO G-Jay Yong told SunBiz that he is confident of reaching the target for Malaysia.

“With the strategy that we have among different countries like Japan, Korea, Singapore. I believe we are on the track,” he said at its new product launch on Friday.

Yong said the strategy involves a social circle app that is expected to go viral because it is connecting friends and driving more users to the platform. “When your friends add friends, it will slowly attract more and more users. So our products are one of the gateways to bring users into the circle.”

Yong said the focus currently is more on increasing users rather than revenue targets.

“The product’s success is seen as dependent on building a healthy and safe ecosystem with a strong user base,” he added.

Malaysia is myFirst’s important market with strong support from retailers, including Urban Republic, which has nearly 100 stalls, Yong said.

myFirst has unveiled four new products for Malaysia – myFirst Fone R2, myFirst Voice 2, myFirst Frame Doodle and myFirst Frame Live.

myFirst Circle, a social community app for children, links 30,000 users across 100 countries and receives major updates with interactive features, including “Momojis” for communication and a “Knock-Knock” feature for sharing real-time moments.

myFirst Circle was launched in January 2023 as its founder saw a gap in a digital platform that allows children to socialise in a safe and controlled environment. Its new smart location tracker offers parents real-time insights into their children’s activities and locations, providing parents with peace of mind throughout the day.

Yong said, “We wanted to let children explore the world of social media while ensuring we are there to guide them along the way. Today, we introduce myFirst Circle 2.0, along with new devices – myFirst Fone R2, myFirst Frame Doodle and myFirst Frame Live. MyFirst Fone R2 offers a modern design paired with a stunning display while myFirst Frame Doodle is an addition that not only enhances children’s digital experiences but also empowers grandparents to effortlessly connect with their grandchildren, fostering meaningful family connections.”

He added, “Through Circle, I frequently check in on my daughter to stay connected with her daily activities, whether it’s during lunch, before bedtime, or while I’m working long hours or on overseas business trips.

“The inspiration behind the Knock-Knock feature is my desire to share these moments. Now, I can monitor her and she responds with updates, such as enjoying a bowl of strawberries at home. It’s a simple yet powerful way for us to bridge the distance and feel close, no matter where we are.”