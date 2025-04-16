GEORGE TOWN: The unity and tolerance among the races, the people and the government showcased in Penang is expected to become an aspiration for other states across the country, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

In fact, Chow said during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s presence at the Penang State Level MADANI Aidilfitri Celebration Ceremony recently, he also praised the state which reflected harmony and unity between races.

“As one of the leaders in the era of the Unity Government, I hope that this harmonious relationship will remain forever, there is nothing more beneficial when the people of this country can live in peace and harmony consisting of a multi-racial and multi-religious society.

“In fact, the organisation of open houses in goodwill is a reflection of the reality of harmonious relations between races, not only in this state but also throughout Malaysia,“ he said in his speech in conjunction with the Silaturahim Dinner in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri organised by the Penang Malay Association (Pemenang) in Bayan Baru, near here tonight.

Also present were the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and Pemenang President Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff.

Meanwhile, Chow said he appreciated the active role of Pemenang in carrying out social responsibility initiatives and fighting for the interests of the Malay community, especially in Penang within the framework of a nation and state that practices the spirit of inclusiveness and living in harmony together.

“The state government will continue to support all noble efforts that are constructive and unite the people and I also believe that with the commitment and strong cooperation between the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Pemenang, we can achieve the goal of balanced and sustainable development for all,“ he said.