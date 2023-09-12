Socso data breach: govt to tighten country's cyber security: PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is now strengthening cyber security in the country to prevent cyber attacks such as the hacking of Social Security Organisation (Socso) website last Saturday (Dec 2).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in this regard, the National Security Council (MKN) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will forge cooperation with companies which have the capability to curb cyber attacks.

“We are now strengthening cyber security and there is also a decision by MKN and MCMC to establish cooperation with companies that have the ability to curb cyber attacks,“ he told reporters after visiting the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Yesterday, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil was reported to have said that CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the Personal Data Protection Department will conduct an investigation into the alleged hacking of the SOCSO database site.

Commenting on the appointment of five new members of the Special Committee on Corruption (JKMR), Anwar described it as an assignment to continue the MADANI government's efforts to prioritise good governance by combating corruption in the country.

-Bernama