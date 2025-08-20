Police reopen investigation into Wan Ahmad Faris death case

KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the Royal Malaysia Police will reopen the investigation into the death of tahfiz student Wan Ahmad Faris Wan Abdul Rahman.

The case dates back to December 2013 when the student was found dead at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Nurul Aman in Kok Lanas, Kelantan.

Saifuddin stated that police face no obstacles in reopening the investigation since the original 2013 case file remains complete.

He revealed this information during his winding up speech for the 13th Malaysia Plan motion in the Dewan Rakyat.

The minister explained that while the 2013 investigation concluded with a “no further action” directive from the Deputy Public Prosecutor, the police can now review the papers.

Saifuddin confirmed he has discussed the matter with the Criminal Investigation Department director regarding potential barriers to case review.

The police have indicated no problem with reopening the investigation due to the completeness of documentation.

Wan Ahmad Faris, a Form Four student, was found hanging in his dormitory toilet at the religious school.

His body was discovered by the dormitory supervisor after detecting a foul odor from the facility.

Forensic experts initially performed an autopsy and classified the case as sudden death without criminal elements.

However, the Coroner’s Court ruled differently in June 2016, finding that his death resulted from actions of an unknown individual.

The family recently submitted a formal request to Bukit Aman police seeking case reinvestigation.

This development follows ongoing family efforts to seek justice for their son’s death.

The case has drawn public attention to safety protocols in religious educational institutions.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to resume tomorrow. - Bernama