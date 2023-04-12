TikTok Shop Mall launch boon for Malaysian consumers, SMEs

PETALING JAYA: E-commerce platform TikTok Shop continues to enhance the promotion of Malaysian brands and shoppers’ experience by launching TikTok Shop Mall, a by-invite only channel exclusively for brands’ flagship stores and authorised online retail outlets.

Through TikTok Shop Mall, TikTok Shop will provide Malaysian shoppers with access to a curated selection of over 600 local and international brands and guaranteeing 100% authentic and original products, reliable customer service, and exclusive benefits.

Available as an exclusive channel in the TikTok Shop Tab, TikTok Shop Mall provides a guarantee for quality products and trust in the items sold by its selected brands. This introduction is a step taken by TikTok Shop to improve consumers’ shopping experiences and at the same time enhance its support for local SMEs on the e-commerce platform.

TikTok Shop Malaysia acquisition and partnership lead Nur Azre Abdul Aziz said TikTok Shop is committed to bolstering the growth of all SMEs and brands on the platform, and this has been taken a step further with the launch of TikTok Shop Mall in Malaysia.

“The benefits go both ways: sellers now have an added stamp of authenticity on their products, and buyers can now easily identify and shop from their favourite brands,” Nur Azre said, adding that by creating this opportunity for brands to better market themselves, they hope that it will also create more avenues for entrepreneurs to sell more on TikTok Shop.

“Whether it is an online arm for existing brick-and-mortar stores, or a sole revenue stream for SMEs, TikTok Shop will constantly equip and empower these brands on their shoppertainment journey. The opportunities to be seen and heard are limitless, and we hope that TikTok Shop Mall will be the next step in their growth,“ she said.