A TikTok video recording showing a female elephant trying to “push” aside a lorry that allegedly killed an elephant calf on the East-West Highway (JRTB) Gerik-Jeli here, today has evoked emotional reactions from the public.

The one-minute and 11-second video posted by TikTok user @isz_zack that went viral on social media shows an accident involving a chicken-carrying lorry while the dead elephant calf was trapped underneath the vehicle.

It is understood that the accident, which occurred around 2am, did not cause any human injuries or casualties.

TikTok user ShawaLoCoS said the female elephant refused to budge from the scene of the accident hours after it occured as it continued waiting for personnel to remove the carcass of her calf from under the lorry.

Meanwhile, Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) Director, Yusoff Shariff told Kosmo that they received information about the incident at 3.30am.

He said the incident involved a male elephant calf which is estimated to be five-years-old that died after being hit by a lorry while crossing the road.

“Perhilitan staff have gone to the location to monitor the situation. Operations are being carried out to first capture the female elephant to be relocated from the accident site. The carcass of the elephant calf that was removed from under the lorry will be buried,“ he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.