Sim on three-day visit to South Korea for APEC Ministerial Meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim is undertaking an official working visit to South Korea from today until Tuesday (May 11–13) to attend the 7th APEC Human Resources Development Ministerial Meeting (HRDMM).

In a statement, the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) said Sim is leading the Malaysian delegation to the HRDMM in Jeju, which is being held for the first time in 11 years, with the last meeting taking place in Vietnam in 2014.

The meeting, held in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Conference, is themed “Labour Market Sustainability and Future Work”.

“The two main topics under discussion this time are Flexible and Dynamic Labour Markets, and Work Challenges of the Future and Active Labour Market Policies,” the statement said.

KESUMA said Malaysia’s participation in this year’s HRDMM underscores the country’s continued commitment to fostering cooperation and strengthening ties with APEC economic partners in the fields of human resources, manpower, and social protection.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sim will hold bilateral talks with Thailand’s Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn and Hong Kong’s Labour and Welfare Secretary Chris Sun to explore strategic cooperation in labour matters and human capital development.

“The Human Resources Minister and his counterparts are expected to produce a Ministerial Joint Statement.

“It will cover topics such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), women’s participation in the workforce, empowerment of persons with disabilities, as well as worker safety and health, among others,” KESUMA said.