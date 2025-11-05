TAWAU: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) has allocated RM2 million to the Centre for Entrepreneur Development and Research (CEDAR) to lead the Maju Usahawan MADANI programme this year.

CEDAR, a subsidiary of Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Bhd (SME Bank), received an additional RM3 million in funding from its parent company.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the programme offers numerous training modules, such as credit management strategies, e-invoicing, artificial intelligence (AI), technology adoption, business management, halal certification, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

“The modules are designed to enhance entrepreneurs’ competitiveness, innovation capacity and knowledge,” he told Bernama.

He added that CEDAR aims to train 3,000 entrepreneurs nationwide under the Maju Usahawan MADANI Programme this year, with 1,062 participants successfully guided so far.

“Out of the 1,062 entrepreneurs, 47 were from Sabah who participated in the programme held in conjunction with the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 in Tawau,” he said.

Since its establishment in 2013, CEDAR has trained over 82,000 entrepreneurs and is now also involved in organising capacity-building programmes at the ASEAN level, he added.

Ewon expressed hope that entrepreneurs from among persons with disabilities (OKU) and military veterans would take advantage of available financing schemes such as those offered by TEKUN Nasional.

“We have these schemes in place, but the response has not met our targets despite the allocation provided. I believe there are many OKU entrepreneurs out there. Perhaps they’re unaware of the schemes, or maybe they feel hesitant. This is something I need to look into,” he said.

He added that KUSKOP would continue participating in various initiatives, such as PMR, entrepreneurship expos and collaborative programmes with other ministries to ensure that information on available support reaches all segments of society.