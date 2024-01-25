TNB parners with China power utilities to transform Asean Power Grid

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is spearheading a “transformative partnership” with China’s state-owned power utilities, aimed at revolutionising the Asean Power Grid (APG) through cutting-edge, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology.

This strategic move underscores TNB’s commitment as a regional energy leader dedicated to advancing sustainable energy solutions, the company said in a statement yesterday.

President and CEO Datuk Seri Baharin Din noted the pivotal role of HVDC technology in fostering efficient power trading, seamless resource sharing, and the integration of renewable energy (RE) sources among Asean nations.

He said TNB is at the forefront of pioneering sustainable energy initiatives in the Asean region and its exploration of HVDC technology is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

“Interconnection using HVDC technology will benefit power trading, resource sharing and RE integration between neighbouring Asean countries. We are looking at potentially collaborating with China’s state-owned power utilities.

“The potential partnership with China’s state-owned utilities on HVDC projects is strategically designed to capitalise on their expertise and experience in developing complex HVDC projects in China and globally.

“This signifies a milestone in our growth and a testament to our dedication to pushing the boundaries of sustainability and technological innovation,” he commented.

As a staunch advocate of the APG, TNB said it is taking a comprehensive approach to its responsible Energy Transition (ET) journey, recognising the pivotal role of regional interconnections.

Baharin reaffirmed TNB’s commitment to the APG by revealing that the company has inked five memorandums of understanding with neighbouring countries, focusing on interconnection and renewable energy generation.

He also stressed that the burgeoning energy demand from data centres, coupled with TNB’s Grid of the Future (GoTF) efforts, serves as a driving force behind the APG revolution.

Notably, Malaysia is emerging as a focal point for data centre investments in the region, underpinned by increasingly favourable RE policies under the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

Further on TNB’s recent milestones, Baharin disclosed the completion of six data centres projects, totalling approximately 292 megawatts (MW) of demand, with two projects commissioned ahead of schedule.

He highlighted the strong interest in electricity demand, foreseeing a potential equivalent of over 7,000MW by 2035, solidifying the necessity for TNB’s regulated GoTF investments.

Baharin also stressed the importance of a flexible grid capable of swiftly accommodating extensive solar installations and facilitating rapid connections within distributed solar networks and energy resources to meet escalating demand.

“Our focus lies in delivering the NETR project, complementing ET, and prioritising green, reliable, and affordable power solutions that empower our customers while ensuring national supply security,” he added. – Bernama