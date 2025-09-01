KULAI: A total of 87 per cent of individuals aged 16 to 60, including parents, agree that the implementation of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) should be extended.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said a public survey conducted by the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security (MIDAS), which involved 3,092 respondents, showed that parents also want their children to have a clear direction in life.

As such, he said, the government hopes that PLKN 3.0, which will be implemented this year, can build identity and foster leadership qualities among young people in the country.

“We want (to connect) the missing link in our education as in how to expose our children to knowledge to want to become leaders.

“They don’t know how to become leaders. So, we hope that with this PLKN, they can physically understand and learn at the camp how these qualities can be cultivated,” he said when asked to comment on the PLKN when met by reporters at the launch of the FOZ One Headquarters here today.

Johari also hopes that the PLKN 3.0 training module, which comprises 70 per cent of military training and 30 per cent of nationhood training, can help improve personal skills and abilities, including in terms of speaking, thinking and so on.

He added that this would also provide opportunities for the trainees, particularly Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) leavers, to venture into the Reserve Officers Training Unit (PALAPES) or the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin had previously stated that the PLKN 3.0 would start with a trial run involving 200 participants, comprising over 148 men and 52 women, from Jan 12 to Feb 25.

Meanwhile, Johari, when asked about the Youth Parliament, said the programme could provide exposure to the group, who can become competent Members of Parliament (MPs) in a move towards a better parliamentary system.

“I have been entrusted with educating our children, how we can produce future leaders who are more exposed to better systems and, unlike now, where we see in Parliament many playing politics instead of addressing public issues.

“So, through exposure in the Youth Parliament, we hope to start a new system this year. I will revamp the entire selection system and hope we can produce young people who are more competent to become MPs in the future,” he said.

Johari, who was reported to have previously said that the Youth Parliament was the best platform for young people, especially students, to be involved in the world of politics at an early stage, besides helping to hone their skills to become better representatives in the future.

According to him, this will be similar to the General Election process and the Parliament is reviewing the matter.