IPOH: The High Court here was told today that the prosecution of senior police officer DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, accused of murdering a 17-year-old student on Dec 18, 2023, was conducted while awaiting the completion of chemical, post-mortem, and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) reports.

The 32nd witness, ASP Chua Sze Yuan, 38, an investigating officer from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters, disclosed this during cross-examination by defence lawyer Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, representing the accused Mohd Nazri, 46.

The cross-examination referred to Chua’s earlier testimony on Dec 17, 2023, saying that he received the directive for Mohd Nazri to be tentatively charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code

Chua, however, denied that the case was expedited due to the incident going viral on social media.

Mior had questioned whether the directive to charge was issued quickly, on Dec 17, 2023, following the incident on Dec 15, 2023, due to the social media outcry.

However, the investigating officer agreed with Mior’s suggestion that when the case was brought to court on Dec 18, 2023, tensions were high at the Ipoh court due to the presence of supporters, the victim’s family, and members of the public, necessitating tight police security.

When asked by lawyer M Athimulan about the meaning of the word “tentative” used in the earlier statement, Chua clarified that it referred to charging the accused first while awaiting the completion of other reports.

Mohd Nazri, a police officer with the rank of DSP, was charged with the murder of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, at Jalan Taman Jati 1 near SMK Jati here, between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

The prosecution is led by Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPP) Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, and Low Qin, while Mohd Nazri is represented by lawyers Athimulan, Mior Faridalathrash, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman, while counsel Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid is watching brief.

The trial, presided over by Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet, continues tomorrow.