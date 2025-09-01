Senior citizen arrested over unauthorised diesel purchase

IPOH: A senior citizen was arrested for allegedly purchasing diesel worth RM30,000 using seven barrels without a permit at a petrol station in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Perak director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the 71-year-old individual was detained at 8.02 pm by a team from the Teluk Intan KPDN branch.

“During the inspection, the individual was caught filling diesel into barrels loaded onto a four-wheel drive vehicle at the petrol station.

“A further check by KPDN officers found 129 litres of diesel in seven barrels on the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin added that the individual failed to produce any letter of authorisation, licence, or permit to store controlled goods when requested by KPDN officers.

He said the petrol station would be investigated and its Scheduled Controlled Goods Retail Licence (CSA) for diesel might be revoked if found guilty.